IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,179 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday.
The next highest single day report was 1,094 on Oct. 16.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 67,024.
There are a total of 58,223 confirmed cases and 8,801 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 30,844 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,558 cases.
The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,691, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 560.
There are 4,271 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,040 cases among health care workers.
15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 647.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 163 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 353 people were 80+
94.09% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
87.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|15,597
430
126
72
|2,231
166
10
18
|184
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|882
3,975
1,086
212
1,393
523
1,176
36
|48
571
168
35
127
146
107
9
|7
50
9
5
9
9
9
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,844
309
2,800
1,069
95
520
308
40
|1,082
30
368
222
12
46
38
7
|39
2
5
4
1
5
1
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,971
1,316
229
324
333
74
67
90
|915
419
84
70
74
3
5
15
|14
24
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,353
483
96
187
291
|309
58
123
3
5
|53
2
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,011
404
1,000
149
92
|62
24
40
18
5
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,749
397
1,028
375
61
439
|854
66
153
36
10
56
|114
6
11
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|58,223
|8,801
|647
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
