IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,290 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.

The next highest single day report was Tuesday with 1,179.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 68,314.

There are a total of 59,180 confirmed cases and 9,134 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 98 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

SIPH has confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 213 new cases Wednesday. There are 113 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 63 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 751 active cases.

EIPH has also confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 31,210 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,923 cases.

The state said 39 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,730, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 566.

There are 4,292 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,070 cases among health care workers.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 664.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

89 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

171 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

360 people were 80+

94.24% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.76% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.12% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 15,811

434

129

73 2,299

175

14

19 185

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 887

4,079

1,218

220

1,412

530

1,189

36 51

592

179

40

129

168

109

11 7

52

9

6

11

9

10

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 5,084

329

2,905

1,093

98

530

317

40 1,168

40

378

237

7

49

40

7 40

2

6

5

1

5

1

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,987

1,322

231

325

334

75

68

91 943

434

92

73

75

3

5

15 17

25

5

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,418

488

98

191

292 319

59

133

3

6 53

2

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,031

411

1,024

151

92 74

24

41

19

5 24

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,905

404

1,040

380

64

447 870

67

156

37

10

58 116

6

11

5

2

8 TOTAL 59,180 9,134 664

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.