IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,290 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.
The next highest single day report was Tuesday with 1,179.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 68,314.
There are a total of 59,180 confirmed cases and 9,134 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 98 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
SIPH has confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 213 new cases Wednesday. There are 113 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 63 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 751 active cases.
EIPH has also confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 31,210 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,923 cases.
The state said 39 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,730, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 566.
There are 4,292 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,070 cases among health care workers.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 664.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 89 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 171 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 360 people were 80+
94.24% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.76% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.12% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
87.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|15,811
434
129
73
|2,299
175
14
19
|185
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|887
4,079
1,218
220
1,412
530
1,189
36
|51
592
179
40
129
168
109
11
|7
52
9
6
11
9
10
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|5,084
329
2,905
1,093
98
530
317
40
|1,168
40
378
237
7
49
40
7
|40
2
6
5
1
5
1
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,987
1,322
231
325
334
75
68
91
|943
434
92
73
75
3
5
15
|17
25
5
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,418
488
98
191
292
|319
59
133
3
6
|53
2
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,031
411
1,024
151
92
|74
24
41
19
5
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,905
404
1,040
380
64
447
|870
67
156
37
10
58
|116
6
11
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|59,180
|9,134
|664
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.