Idaho officials reported a record 1,403 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Saturday.
The next highest single day report was Friday with 1,330.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 72,312.
There are a total of 62,160 confirmed cases and 10,152 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 150 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Saturday.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi has been moved to the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 32,330 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 19,845 cases.
The state said 45 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,870, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 576.
There are 4,380 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,213 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 683.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 95 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 175 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 367 people were 80+
94.34% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
87.33% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.67% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|16,519
453
140
81
|2,546
188
25
20
|191
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|934
4,334
1,208
234
1,502
555
1,243
38
|60
733
208
45
137
191
115
12
|7
54
9
6
11
9
10
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|5,240
352
2,999
1,125
100
543
343
41
|1,196
45
382
246
13
51
43
7
|40
2
7
5
1
5
4
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,071
1,389
247
331
352
101
76
97
|1,041
508
105
75
82
7
6
15
|17
25
5
2
3
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,690
522
108
196
309
|365
66
143
5
7
|55
2
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,155
425
1,068
166
106
|96
25
46
22
5
|25
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|10,296
427
1,070
395
68
463
|1,005
70
168
38
12
66
|119
6
11
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|62,160
|10,152
|683
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.