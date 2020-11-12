IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,693 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Wednesday.
The next highest single day report was 1,403 cases on Nov. 7.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 77,121.
There are a total of 66,200 confirmed cases and 10,921 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 124 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 33,715 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 21,056 cases.
The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,002, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 598.
There are 4,498 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,366 cases among health care workers.
19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 733.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 27 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 97 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 191 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 398 people were 80+
94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 1.13% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 25 deaths is pending.
87.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 25 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|17,737
501
151
86
|2,686
196
26
22
|203
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|973
4,641
1,289
246
1,593
587
1,322
39
|63
809
231
52
141
210
125
12
|7
65
9
7
13
9
10
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|5,611
408
3,151
1,191
105
571
363
44
|1,296
66
395
263
13
57
43
8
|40
2
7
5
1
6
5
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,160
1,450
252
336
370
107
80
97
|1,111
553
115
76
88
7
10
15
|19
26
5
2
3
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,062
578
121
209
351
|405
69
148
5
7
|61
2
1
3
21
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,324
456
1,151
187
114
|130
26
59
23
7
|26
2
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|10,739
451
1,107
412
71
487
|1,050
81
179
41
13
75
|127
6
12
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|66,200
|10,921
|733
