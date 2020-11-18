IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,781 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 85,125.
There are a total of 72,765 confirmed cases and 12,360 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 160 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed five deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 220 new cases Tuesday. There are 134 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 25 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 47 in Madison and 9 in Teotn. There are a total 1,000 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed six deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Fremont are in the high risk category. Jefferson is in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 35,948 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 23,063 cases.
The state said 52 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,254, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 632.
There are 4,696 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,600 cases among health care workers.
35 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 798.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 30 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 102 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 216 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 428 people were 80+
94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 1.15% of deaths with known race were Asian. 076% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.78% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
88.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|19,121
538
165
88
|2,880
215
33
26
|215
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,045
5,020
1,406
263
1,747
622
1,422
39
|70
928
255
52
152
223
141
12
|7
72
11
8
15
9
13
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|6,384
456
3,518
1,325
119
635
400
47
|1,481
84
425
283
13
60
48
9
|52
2
7
6
1
7
6
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,309
1,584
255
348
428
128
93
98
|1,259
681
134
80
111
15
14
15
|25
27
8
3
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,616
697
131
223
411
|466
81
164
5
8
|63
2
1
3
22
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,727
531
1,383
297
145
|143
31
62
24
10
|27
4
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|11,692
542
1,191
462
72
526
|1,150
105
195
43
14
87
|132
5
13
5
2
9
|TOTAL
|72,765
|12,360
|798
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.