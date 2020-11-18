IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,781 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 85,125.

There are a total of 72,765 confirmed cases and 12,360 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 160 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed five deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 220 new cases Tuesday. There are 134 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 25 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 47 in Madison and 9 in Teotn. There are a total 1,000 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed six deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Fremont are in the high risk category. Jefferson is in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 35,948 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 23,063 cases.

The state said 52 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,254, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 632.

There are 4,696 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,600 cases among health care workers.

35 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 798.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

30 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

102 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

216 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

428 people were 80+

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 1.15% of deaths with known race were Asian. 076% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.78% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

88.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 19,121

538

165

88 2,880

215

33

26 215

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,045

5,020

1,406

263

1,747

622

1,422

39 70

928

255

52

152

223

141

12 7

72

11

8

15

9

13

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,384

456

3,518

1,325

119

635

400

47 1,481

84

425

283

13

60

48

9 52

2

7

6

1

7

6

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,309

1,584

255

348

428

128

93

98 1,259

681

134

80

111

15

14

15 25

27

8

3

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,616

697

131

223

411 466

81

164

5

8 63

2

1

3

22 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,727

531

1,383

297

145 143

31

62

24

10 27

4

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 11,692

542

1,191

462

72

526 1,150

105

195

43

14

87 132

5

13

5

2

9 TOTAL 72,765 12,360 798

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.