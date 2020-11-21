IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,786 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Friday.

The next highest single day report was 1,781 on Nov. 17.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 89,764.

There are a total of 76,570 confirmed cases and 13,194 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 224 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 214 new cases Friday. There are 116 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 58 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 1,100 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 37,232 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 24,143 cases.

The state said 89 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,492, and 22 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 673.

There are 4,801 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,749 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 845.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

34 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

108 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

230 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

448 people were 80+

94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 20,041

582

171

94 3,024

224

39

28 225

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,103

5,275

1,468

270

1,806

650

1,463

39 78

1,037

280

58

160

235

153

12 7

75

13

8

17

10

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,760

484

3,739

1,395

130

651

415

48 1,556

100

436

294

16

62

57

9 54

2

7

10

1

8

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,451

1,683

259

358

447

137

96

102 1,381

749

149

81

136

22

18

19 28

27

9

4

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,948

745

148

229

443 566

94

179

5

9 70

3

1

3

22 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,827

599

1,493

326

154 163

60

72

36

18 27

5

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 12,227

593

1,236

506

74

554 1,255

136

217

51

14

105 135

5

13

5

2

10 TOTAL 76,570 13,194 845

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.