IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record of 1,997 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Friday.

The next highest single-day report was 1,786 on Nov. 20.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 98,500.

There are a total of 83,736 confirmed cases and 14,764 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 171 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 39,900 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 26,092 cases.

The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,878, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 727.

There are 5,015 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,985 cases among health care workers.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 909.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

18 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

113 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

248 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

485 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.00% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.78% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

88.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 21,731

647

192

103 3,090

235

43

31 238

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,190

5,558

1,557

284

1,962

689

1,580

40 83

1,176

306

65

179

250

167

12 7

89

12

8

17

9

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,283

532

4,011

1,468

138

695

422

48 1,718

128

467

317

18

66

60

8 61

2

8

11

1

10

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,685

1,806

261

368

517

146

107

104 1,650

891

170

105

163

33

27

20 28

27

10

4

5

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,637

842

158

261

476 640

117

186

11

16 76

3

3

3

22 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,064

659

1,605

475

174 169

71

78

54

20 32

6

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 13,514

732

1,347

593

84

623 1,367

180

242

56

15

121 142

5

14

5

2

11 TOTAL 83,736 14,764 909

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.