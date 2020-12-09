IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 2,012 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Tuesday.
The next highest single day report was 1,997 on Nov. 27.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 113,905.
There are a total of 95,543 confirmed cases and 18,362 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 278 new cases Tuesday. There are 156 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 7 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 31 in Jefferson, 64 in Madison and 13 in Teton. There are a total of 1,186 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 44,314 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.12 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 29,496 cases.
The state said 91 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,539, and 17 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 846.
There are 5,642 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,569 cases among health care workers.
19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,074.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 39 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 139 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 293 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 574 people were 80+
95.01% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.69% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.69% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
89.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|25,203
757
238
132
|3,725
251
60
37
|272
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,314
5,916
1,662
311
2,085
776
1,639
42
|102
1,331
374
76
202
266
193
14
|7
101
14
8
19
13
18
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|8,617
606
4,643
1,776
166
791
438
52
|2,167
164
540
421
30
80
66
9
|79
2
10
11
1
11
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,092
1,986
269
384
597
167
136
113
|2,120
1,104
195
123
188
46
60
22
|39
30
11
4
7
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|8,118
1,082
194
282
560
|890
167
220
25
23
|90
9
4
3
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,384
716
1,780
537
220
|186
132
95
136
45
|39
12
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|1,5270
881
1,491
697
101
675
|1,817
245
282
78
23
145
|157
7
17
14
2
12
|TOTAL
|95,543
|18,362
|1,074
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.