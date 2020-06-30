IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 365 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 6,117.

That is the most reported cases on a single day.

There are 5,553 confirmed cases and 564 probable cases in 40 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed cases. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can read more about that HERE.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Cassia County.

The state is reporting there are 4,233 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 2,097 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 92.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 61 people were 80+.

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 330 hospitalizations have been reported, and 116 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Starting this week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will update COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 2035

58

13

4 134

2

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 523

505

205

32

213

55

160

1 11

94

34

4

27

10

25

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 80

16

26

12

5

6

2 35

2

11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 91

43

14

16

24

1

2 13

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 260

31

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater 84

3

15

1 12

0

5

0 19

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 775

22

82

29

10

92 81

5

20

13

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 5,553 564 92

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.