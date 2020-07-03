IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 401 new COVID-19 cases on Friday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 6,994.

That is the most cases reported on a single day.

There are 6,401 confirmed cases and 593 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Shoshone County reported its first case.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Cassia County.

The state is reporting there are 2,831 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes seven persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 2,447 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 93.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 11 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 61 people were 80+.

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.

93.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 355 hospitalizations have been reported, and 121 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Starting this week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will update COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 2356

62

16

4 142

2

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 527

559

211

32

224

56

176

1 12

97

35

4

38

10

25

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 85

19

27

13

5

6

2 37

2

11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 103

57

15

16

25

2

5 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah

Shoshone 355

35

21

1 2

1

1

0 1

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater 86

5

20

2 12

0

5

0 19

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 1011

29

100

33

10

104 81

5

22

11

1

9 6

0

2

0

0

1 TOTAL 6,401 593 93

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.