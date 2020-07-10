IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That is the most cases ever reported on one day and brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 9,928.

There are a total of 9,219 confirmed cases and 709 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 31 new cases. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville County, 11 in Madison County, 2 in Jefferson County and 2 in Teton County. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can read more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 3,066 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes nine persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,427 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 101.

State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 14 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 20 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 64 people were 80+.

95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 2.0% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for two deaths is pending.

92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 449, and one new case have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 138.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 3583

83

24

8 207

2

0

0 24

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 535

78

254

36

272

71

225

1 13

104

35

4

39

11

28

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 148

29

45

18

5

9

3 46

2

20

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 137

85

20

19

30

2

7 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 583

55

5

24

8 7

4

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 96

11

28

4

1 12

0

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 1685

43

145

64

11

121 92

5

21

12

1

9 10

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 9,219 709 100

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

