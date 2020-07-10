IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
That is the most cases ever reported on one day and brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 9,928.
There are a total of 9,219 confirmed cases and 709 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 31 new cases. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville County, 11 in Madison County, 2 in Jefferson County and 2 in Teton County. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can read more HERE.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 3,066 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes nine persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,427 cases.
One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 101.
State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 14 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 20 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 64 people were 80+.
95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 2.0% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for two deaths is pending.
92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 449, and one new case have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 138.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|3583
83
24
8
|207
2
0
0
|24
2
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|535
78
254
36
272
71
225
1
|13
104
35
4
39
11
28
0
|5
25
5
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|148
29
45
18
5
9
3
|46
2
20
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|137
85
20
19
30
2
7
|15
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
1
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|583
55
5
24
8
|7
4
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|96
11
28
4
1
|12
0
6
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|1685
43
145
64
11
121
|92
5
21
12
1
9
|10
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|9,219
|709
|100
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.