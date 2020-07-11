IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June. A new spike of COVID-19, however, has prompted some concern in the Gem State.

Idaho officials reported a record 577 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

That is the most cases ever reported on one day and brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 10,505.

There are a total of 9,775 confirmed cases and 730 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Cassia County.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 22 new cases. There are nine new cases in Bonneville County, seven in Jefferson County, three in Teton County, two in Madison County and one in Custer County. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health updates numbers Monday through Friday.

The state is reporting there are 3,114 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 11 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,610 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 102.

State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 14 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 21 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 64 people were 80+.

95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 2.0% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.

92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 468, and one new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 139.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 3757

89

24

8 218

2

0

0 25

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 536

712

260

37

284

71

235

1 13

104

36

6

39

13

29

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 157

32

47

25

6

9

3 48

2

20

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 137

85

20

19

30

2

7 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 671

55

5

29

8 7

4

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 96

11

28

4

1 12

0

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 1919

52

150

73

11

122 91

5

22

14

1

9 10

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 9,775 730 102

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

