BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation containing Idaho’s largest-ever tax cut is heading to the governor for his signature.

The Senate on Tuesday voted 27 to seven to approve the record $600 million cut that includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has twice sent his budget chief to testify on the bill’s behalf, indicating his support. Backers say the tax cuts return money to the people who paid it.

Opponents say the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy at the expense of essential government services such as education.

