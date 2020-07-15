IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A new spike of COVID-19 has prompted some concern in the Gem State.

Idaho officials reported a record 727 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That is the most cases reported on a single day. The next highest daily increase was 577 on Saturday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 12,445.

There are a total of 11,637 confirmed cases and 808 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 26 new cases. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville, three in Fremont and seven in Madison. You can view more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 3,513 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 10 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,206 cases.

The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 526, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 151.

Seven new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 110.

State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 24 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 68 people were 80+.

95.3% of deaths with known race were White. 1.9% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for four deaths is pending.

92.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for four deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 4581

106

28

12 255

2

0

0 28

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 541

765

285

37

303

79

257

1 13

109

41

6

38

13

29

0 5

25

6

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 187

36

60

33

6

11

4 63

3

20

10

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 164

105

20

19

30

5

8 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 785

73

8

29

13 8

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 103

13

32

5

0 13

0

6

2

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 2457

68

190

95

11

126 98

7

22

12

1

9 15

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 11,637 808 110

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.