IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The historic growth rate in Idaho is coming with a high price.

The head of the Idaho Department of Commerce talked to civic leaders at the Innovation Center in Idaho Falls.

Tom Kealey discussed food processing, advanced manufacturing and the growth at the Idaho National Lab, But with that, new issues seem to be popping up.

“So first, we are having extraordinary growth. Record growth that Idaho probably hasn’t seen in decades or if ever. So there is this rebound bubble or blip but it is pinching housing supply, affordable housing, employment. We’ve got a lot of growth, but we don’t have the folks to fill the jobs to support the growth,” Kealey said.

Kealey says the economic forecast predicts the record growth will continue through 2022.

He believes it will then level off to a more manageable level.

