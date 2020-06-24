IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 243 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,645.
That is the most the state has ever reported on one day.
There are 4,166 confirmed cases and 479 probable cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting eight new cases. There are six new cases in Bonneville County, one in Custer and one in Teton. You can view more information HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is reporting three new cases. You can read more about that HERE.
So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Cassia County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 3,610 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes four persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,415 cases.
One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 90.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.
94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.
93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.
The state said 300 hospitalizations have been reported, and 106 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
|1,378
46
4
|106
1
0
|23
2
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|513
443
199
32
163
51
116
1
|11
89
33
4
28
10
20
0
|5
25
3
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|73
14
21
11
3
3
2
|35
1
10
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
|81
32
12
15
21
|7
2
1
2
2
|1
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Benewah
|154
19
21
|1
0
1
|1
0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
|79
3
8
|12
0
1
|19
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|489
15
48
16
9
87
|57
4
8
12
1
10
|6
0
2
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|4,166
|479
|90
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.