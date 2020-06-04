Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center announced a 54-year-old Jackson, Wyoming man was discharged Thursday after recovering from COVID-19.

Alberto Salazar has been at EIRMC for 55 days.

He was admitted on April 10 and spent 49 days in the Intensive Care Unit.

He was then transferred to EIRMC’s Acute Inpatient Rehab unit for six more days.

EIRMC said Salazar recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative several times.

As he celebrated his recovery with EIRMC staff, Salazar was joined by his wife of 34 years, Ana Marie, and his son Luis.