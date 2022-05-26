UCON, Idaho (KIFI) – We have another another important safety message from state wildlife and parks officials.

It’s the “recreate responsibly Idaho initiative.”

It teaches Idaho newcomers and tourists the ropes of how to properly take care of trails and campgrounds.

Tips include cleaning up trash and belongings, doing research to know where you are going and yielding to other travelers.

For more tips on trips on how you can take care of our recreational lands, you can click here.

