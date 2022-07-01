SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — With the 4th of July holiday and many stakeholders planning forest visits over the long weekend, the Recreation Program has issued access updates for popular destinations on the northern end of the Salmon-Challis.

Meadow Lake Campground, a popular destination on the Leadore Ranger District, is not accessible due to snow on the campground road and in campsites. Crews anticipate opening gates to the campground the afternoon of July 5. Visitors may drive up to the campground gate and hike in, but there is limited space to park or turn around – an important consideration for visitors pulling trailers.

The road to the Big Horn Crags Campground, a popular destination on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, is passable at this time, but anyone traveling to the area should be prepared to encounter snow berms. A few sites at the campground are also accessible.

Iron Lake Campground, also on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, is temporarily inaccessible due to snow on Ridge Road, National Forest System Road 020. Crews have been trying to get to the campground weekly and estimate that it may be another week or two before the campground opens.

Horse Creek Hotsprings, a popular destination on the North Fork Ranger District, is accessible via the Montana route through the Bitterroot National Forest. The Spring Creek route on the Salmon-Challis is not expected to be passable until mid-July.

All other campgrounds, picnic areas, and Yellowjacket Guard Station are accessible at this time.

The post Recreation program address access on north end of forest appeared first on Local News 8.