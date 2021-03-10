MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Summer operations in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will be modified in a manner that continues to promote the health and safety of park employees, volunteers, partners and visitors while providing full recreational access and increased visitor services compared to summer 2020.

The park is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will adjust operations as needed.

The park is implementing preventive measures and mitigation actions to reduce the spread of infectious disease.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Park visitor centers will be open with limited capacity and limited visitor services.

Park staff will be stationed in the vicinity of most visitor centers to engage with visitors and provide information, with additional staff stationed at many outside locations such as overlooks and trailheads.

Visitors will be able to obtain backcountry permits from the permit desks located in the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, Colter Bay Visitor Center and the Jenny Lake Ranger Station.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Boat permits will be available at both visitor centers, as well as online at Recreation.gov beginning April 6.

Visitor Center Opening Date Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center May 1 Colter Bay Visitor Center May 7 Jenny Lake Visitor Center May 16 Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center May 30

The park is working in collaboration with concessioners to safely provide visitor services for the 2021 season.

Camping, lodging, dining, retail and activities will be offered, although modified from a typical year, through Grand Teton Lodge Company, Signal Mountain Lodge, Flagg Ranch Company and Triangle X Guest Ranch.

In addition to services offered in 2020, Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake Lodge and Climbers’ Ranch will operate, and there will be additional dining options and activities available.

To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and facilities, and in support of the President’s Executive Order, Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, face masks are required in all National Park Service buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as hiking trails, overlooks and parking areas.

The post Recreational access, increased visitor services planned in Grand Teton appeared first on Local News 8.