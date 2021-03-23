CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Game and Fish is advising shed antler hunters that are some rule changes this year. Adopted last November, the Game and Fish Commission now requires that antler collection on public lands will begin at 6 a.m. on May 1.

Wildlife habitat management areas (WHMA) in the Jackson and Pinedale regions will also open at 6 a.m. on May 1. That includes Jackson region WHMA’s at South Park, Horse Creek, Camp Creek, and Grey’s River.

The collection of shed antlers includes “to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land or attempt to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land during the closed season. A violation of this regulation carries the same penalties as many other Game and Fish violations.”

You can review all of the state’s shed antler collection rules here.

People are also advised to be bear aware. It is recommended to hike in a group and make noise as you travel so bears can hear you, especially in thick cover or near streams. Learn to recognize areas of heavy bear use by knowing how to identify tracks, scat and diggings, and if you smell a carcass, avoid it. Flocks of magpies or ravens often indicate a nearby potential food source for bears.

