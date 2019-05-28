Red Cross emergency shelters open for those affected by Ohio tornado

The American Red Cross has opened emergency shelters in Ohio after at least one tornado ripped through the region on Monday, leaving more than five million without power.

At least nine shelters were available to those affected by the “large and dangerous” tornado that resulted in widespread damage, including an estimate 70,000 power outages.

Shelters in Mercer, Miami, Greene and Montgomery counties welcomed those in the line of the apparent tornado, according to WHIO-TV.

In Greene County, the Beavercreek Christian Church is available, while in Mercer County, the Coldwater Eagles Lodge remains open.

In Miami County, those seeking shelter can access the Laura Fire Station and Hoffman United Methodist Church.

Anyone in Montgomery County seeking assistance or shelter can visit the Ridge Church, Morton Middle School, Trotwood High School and both the First Baptist Church of Kettering and the First Baptist Church in Dayton.

At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage from the storm system, the National Weather Service said. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

