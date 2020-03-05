News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- The Red Cross Real Heroes award luncheon celebrates people who have saved a life. Those being honored are from many Eastern Idaho cities. It’s not just those that wear a uniform but citizens of our community who went above and beyond.

Melanie Parrish Anderson was driving near Boise when she had an emergency. Anderson says, “On June 22 I was driving my car towards Boise with my daughter and her two children and my heart stopped.” She was helped by Craig Lathen who was passing by after her car hit the median. Lathen said, “All of a sudden I looked over and she stopped breathing and I noticed she didn’t have a pulse so I put her on her back and started doing chest compressions.”

Community leaders, first-responders and emergency personnel will be on hand to honor the recipients. During the luncheon the Red Cross will honor members of the Hansen family who died in a plane crash in November 2019.