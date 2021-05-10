IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Red Cross needs your help to avoid a summer donation slump.

Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for making it a summer full of life, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane, via their SuburbanCares initiative. The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to donate May 28-June 13 with a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 16-June 13

BANNOCK

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Pocatello

5/18/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Planet Fitness, 4235 Yellowstone Ave.

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

6/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blackfoot Idaho Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive

6/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Spudnik, 584 W. 100 N.

BONNEVILLE

Idaho Falls

5/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Club Apple, 2030 Jenny Lee Drive

5/25/2021: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, 2860 Channing Way

6/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3195 S Holmes Avenue

CARIBOU

Soda Springs

5/27/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Soda Springs LDS Stake Center, 290 S. 3rd W.

6/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., John Adams Ford Soda Springs, 210 W. 2nd S.

FREMONT

Saint Anthony

5/20/2021: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 E. 4th N.

JEFFERSON

Rigby

5/25/2021: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Rigby Idaho East Stake Center, 4021 E. 300 N.

MADISON

Rexburg

5/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rexburg East Stake, 387 S. 4th East

6/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 525 S. Center St.

6/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 525 S. Center St.

6/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 525 S. Center St.

6/8/2021: 11 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., John Adams GMC, 890 W. Main St.

6/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 525 S. Center St.

6/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 525 S. Center St.

6/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 525 S. Center St.

ONEIDA

Malad City

6/3/2021: Noon – 6 p.m., Oneida County Event Center, 459 S. Main St., County Fair Grounds

POWER

American Falls

5/17/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Road

The post Red Cross urges blood donations amid collection challenges appeared first on Local News 8.