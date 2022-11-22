BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise many for the needy right in Eastern Idaho.

The money donated from the Red Kettle Campaign will pay for food for the hungry in the region.

Bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign can be found in front of stores such as Walmart, Sams Club and more in serval communities in the region including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Ammon, Blackfoot and Shelley.

The kettles are already out around Idaho Falls and more will show up in Blackfoot on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to help ring the bells around the region.

To sign up in the Blackfoot area, head to their website.

