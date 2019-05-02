Reduced driving causes physical consequences for seniors

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with AAA Idaho’s Government and Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー New research suggests seniors are experiencing physical consequences by reducing how often they drive.

“Really there’s kind of a vicious cycle here because physical skills start to diminish, which leads to a reduction in driving, and then that in turn reduces those physical skills even further,” Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director for AAA Idaho, told KID NewsRadio. “So, what we’re trying to do is keep seniors driving safely for as long as possible because the longer they have that mobility, the better it is for their physical and mental health.”

Conde said seniors can do several things to keep behind the wheel for longer. Investing in an aftermarket cushion, checking how certain medications may be impacting mental and physical responses and staying flexible can help older drivers active.

“Just doing some simple exercises can really improve that range of motion and that in turn improves your day to day driving skills,” Conde said. “If you’re looking over your shoulder to check blind spots, parallel park, backup, things like that. Flexibility is a big part of being able to do those things.”

Eventually, Conde said, families and individuals will have to face the reality of hanging up the keys. While seniors are doing things to stay active and able to drive, they also need to put plans in place for the conversations that will need to happen when they reach an age or capacity where driving is no longer an option.

“That’s a difficult time because that’s the element of freedom that people are starting to have feelings of self worth that might be impacted by hanging up the keys,” Conde said. “But, when that conversation happens, it’s so important to have decided ahead of time…A good natural cutoff to start having that conversation and at least lay the groundwork is when the person retires from working.”

