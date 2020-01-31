Food

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, and Reed’s Dairy is celebrating by offering a French toast breakfast topped with ice cream and syrup along with a cold glass of milk at all of their store locations throughout Idaho.

Stores will open early for this event, and breakfast will be available from 8:00 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

“Our customers enjoy our ice cream all by itself, but they really look forward to this day when they can enjoy it as part of breakfast,” Reed’s Dairy President Alan Reed said. “The kids in particular see it as a special treat, and parents like the price.”

Reed’s Dairy has four locations at Idaho Falls, Ammon, Boise and Meridian.

This is the fourth year Reed’s Dairy has been inviting customers to have ice cream for breakfast.