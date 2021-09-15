NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the International Rescue Committee in Boise say roughly 400 Afghan refugees will resettle in Idaho over the next fiscal year.

Some 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted to the United States, including translators, drivers and others who helped the U.S. military during the 20-year war and who feared reprisals by the Taliban after they quickly seized power last month.

The Idaho Press reports Julianne Donnelly Tzul, the executive director of the Boise organization, spoke at a panel Tuesday about the state’s role in resettling Afghans.

Most of the Afghan nationals will come in under humanitarian parole.

The post Refugee organization: Idaho to welcome 400 Afghan nationals appeared first on Local News 8.