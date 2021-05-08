IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Regal Edwards Grand Teton is now open for business.

The movie theater in Ammon reopened on Friday.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the cinema-safe protocol and guidelines.

Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man will headline a slate of new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Local moviegoers say they are happy to be back.

“There is nothing like seeing it on the big screen with the surround sound,” said Lanie Keller. “My TV is no where near as big as that screen, so we have been anxiously waiting for the theaters to open again.”

You can check out out all of the latest showtimes here.

