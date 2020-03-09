Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The National Geographic GeoBee has decided to cancel the in-person level GeoBee scheduled Mach 27. One of its regional competitions was originally scheduled at BYU Idaho in Rexburg.

Instead, the competition will switch to an online format.

According to its announcement, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19, and in order to prioritize the health and safety of everyone who attends one of our events.”

National Geographic said it was committed to ensuring the state qualifiers have a safe and fair opportunity to compete.