POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Seventeen regional hospitals have endorsed the recommendation that “everyone should wear a protective facemask when out in public.”

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Hospital Cooperative (Co-op) said masking has been proven to significantly slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It is as simple as that,” said the statement. “The choice is ours; wear masks, slow the spread, keep businesses open and give our schools the best possible environment for re-opening, or do nothing while COVID-19 sweeps through our communities.” According to the Co-op, researchers have concluded that masks could be one of the powerful and cost-effective tools to stop COVID-19 and accelerate economic recovery.

The coop is a consortium of hospitals ranging from central Idaho to western Wyoming, with the aim of strengthening regional health care.

