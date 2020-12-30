MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A coalition of western states have initiated an effort targeting impaired drivers. Idaho State Police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol, along with troopers in California, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Utah make up the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC).

The 11 states said they would use assertive law enforcement activity with a targeted public safety focus to target impaired driving.

According to the coalition, an average of 300 people have died in impaired driving crashes over the past five years in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The WSTCE said all of its agency’s officers have been properly trained to handle alcohol and drug-impaired drivers as an investment in safety. Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is still illegal to drive under the influence of the drug.

