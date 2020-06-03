There were a few contested republican races for regional legislative seats in eastern Idaho.

In District 30, Senator; Kevin Cook (69%) defeated Adam Frugoli, 5,006 to 2,247.

District 31, Representative-A; David Cannon (74%) defeated Chad Cole 4,705 to 1,647.

District 31, Representative-B; Julianne Young (52%) defeated Donavan Harrington 3,491 to 3,205.

District 32, Representative-B; Chad Christensen (59%) defeated Dave Radford 5,761 to 3,911.

District 33, Representative-B; Marco Erickson (51%) defeated Bryan Zollinger 2,509 to 2,375.

District 34, Senator; Doug Ricks (70%) defeated Jacob Householder 4,608 to 1,976.

District 34, Representative-A; Jon Weber (52%) defeated Shane Ruebush, 3,392 to 3,140.

District 34, Representative-B; Ron Nate (52%) defeated Britt Raybould, 3,477 to 3,183.

District 35, Senator; Van Burtenshaw (54%) defeated Jud Miller, 3,494 to 2,965.

District 35, Representative-A; Jared Raymond (53%) defeated Karey Hanks 3,403 to 3,016.

District 35, Representative-B; Rod Furniss (68%) defeated George Judd, 4,362 to 1,985.

District 8, Senator; Steven Thayn (55%) defeated Marla Lawson 6,182 to 5,035.

District 8, Representative-B; Dorothy Moon (63%) defeated LaVerne Sessions, 7,279 to 4,163.