IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Wes Deist Aquatic Center staff are looking for youth of every skill level and ability to be a part of the largest kids’ triathlon in Idaho.

The Kids Tri Harder Triathlon will be held Saturday, August 14 at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, located at 149 Seventh Street in Idaho Falls. Participants from ages three to 13 can sign up for a time to swim, bike and run with four different distances to choose from based on their desire and skill level.

All events take place at the Aquatic Center. Parents are allowed to help children if needed in all three of the triathlon events, and there is even a virtual option for entire families to participate. Participants are allowed to use lifejackets, tricycles, strider bikes or bicycles and lifeguards will be in the water at all times to provide extra safety for the little ones.

Everyone who races will get a medal, t-shirts and SWAG bags. A free family breakfast will also be provided.

Cost to register for the triathlon is $25. Register Online Now or call 208-612-8519 for more information.

