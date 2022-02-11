POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department is opening registration for its Citizen Police Academy.

The academy is designed to create an open channel of communication between community members and the Pocatello Police Department. Attendees will learn about patrol procedures, report writing, crime prevention, use of force, defensive tactics, crime scene investigations, evidence collection, DUI investigations, emergency vehicle operations, SWAT/K9 procedures, force simulator, police driving techniques, firearms training, explosive breaching and dispatch procedures.

The academy is an eight-week program that begins April 5 and concludes May 24. Classes are held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Two “hands-on” classes will be offered on separate Saturdays during the academy. A graduation ceremony will be held on the last day of the academy.

Citizen Police Academy attendees are selected through an application process and required to undergo a basic background check. The deadline to apply for this class is Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m. Apply online at pocatello.seamlessdocs.com/f/PDcitizenacademy. Written applications can be delivered to the Pocatello Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue, or mailed to the Pocatello Police Department, P.O. Box 2877, Pocatello, ID 83206.

For additional information, contact Training and Community Service Coordinator Jene Purman at 208-234-6129.

The post Registration opens for Pocatello’s Citizen Police Academy appeared first on Local News 8.