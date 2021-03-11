IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Driver’s License and Bonneville County Motor Vehicles offices will be moving back to normal operations during business hours as of Monday, March 29.

Those offices have been operating under modified appointment only operations since November.

Both offices will continue processing transactions for Bonneville County residents only, and both offices will continue to require the use of masks and social distancing.

As a reminder, many transactions and questions relating to Driver’s Licenses and Vehicle Registrations can be done online at the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) website under the DMV tab.

The sheriff’s office asks you check the website to see if your question can be answered or your transaction can be completed there before you head to their offices.

If your transaction requires an in-person visit, the sheriff’s office asks you to be prepared with all of the necessary documentation required and adhere to mask use and social distancing.

As the deadline approaches for required use of the Star Card – Idaho’s REAL ID, the sheriff’s office recommends utilizing the “Add the star tool” to make sure you have everything you need prior to coming to their offices to get your driver’s license in just one visit.

On October 1, 2021, the Star Card, a U.S. Passport, Military ID or some other form of federally accepted ID will be required to board a flight or access a federal building.

