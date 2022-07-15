DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is working with the Grand Teton Council to begin rehabilitation efforts at Treasure Mountain Scout Camp this summer.

On June 25, the Grand Teton Council notified the Forest after long deliberation, they were choosing not to pursue a renewal of its special use permit to operate the Boy Scout camp. A special use permit is a legal document that allows occupancy and use of Forest Service Land. It is granted for specific purpose and time. The Treasure Mountain Scout Camp permit, which has been in operation since 1937, expired on its own accord in December 2021. The camp was last operational in 2018.

Working together, the Forest Service and Boy Scouts have developed a rehabilitation plan to help the Council fulfill the remaining conditions of their expired permit. The permit requires the holder to remove structures and improvements within a reasonable amount of time and repair damage above and beyond normal wear and tear. This includes:

Removing and disposing of infrastructure

Repairing disturbed areas to prevent erosion and assist with providing a more natural feel

Replanting vegetation in bare areas with a mix of native vegetation and

Remediating the shooting range.

The Forest Service is assisting the scouts with repair efforts and is not currently soliciting public input for future use. During this time public access to the site will be limited for safety purposes and to allow the Grand Teton Council unfettered access to complete their work. Private structures will remain locked and closed to public entry.

The Grand Teton Council’s current permit allows them to work within the 76-acre area from July through October. Please be respectful of their activities and avoid the area.

