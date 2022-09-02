IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a summer of fun, the City of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department needs to close next week to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad.

“We really appreciate everyone who made the first summer at Idaho Falls’ first splash pad such a success,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “While it would be so much fun to keep the splash pad open, proper maintenance is necessary to ensure the splash pad can be enjoyed for years to come.”

The Idaho Falls City Council approved the new splash pad in August 2020, which had a soft opening in the Fall of 2021. This June, the Parks and Recreation Department kicked off the summer of fun with a celebration and ribbon cutting to commemorate the occasion.

In addition to the splash pad, the city also installed new restroom facilities as well as a new parking lot to accommodate guests at the park. The facilities were constructed on the location of the old swimming pool at Reinhart Park, which closed in 2014 due to irreparable and dilapidated conditions.

The post Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing for the season after Labor Day weekend appeared first on Local News 8.