JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) – It’s a rejuvenating experience that allows you to “bathe in sound waves.”

Medicine Wheel of Wellness in Jackson Hole offers a number of classes and clinics to help people with their mental, physical and emotional health. But one class that’s starting to gain national recognition, is a healing session that can make you feel as light as a feather.

It’s called a sound bath.

Instructor Alicia Alfaro says leads a sound bath healing session every Thursday at the Wellness Center. Using instruments such as crystal quartz bowls and a rain stick, Alfaro sets a mood for patients to escape the stress of everyday life for an hour.

Alfaro first got experienced a sound bath when she first moved to Jackson five years ago. She enjoyed the experience so much, that just two short years later, she began taking classes to become a healer herself.

“I fell in love with it,” Alfaro said. ” I felt like I had an out-of-body experience and felt so calm and relaxed afterward; So I was like I have to get a set of bowls.”

Creating a relaxing environment for people to meditate or take a nap is one of the goals of a sound bath. But Alfaro says there are also a number of health benefits as well. Such as lowering one’s heart rate or blood pressure.

Other sensations one might feel in a sound bath are weightlessness or just seeing a barrage of colors.

“Some people say they have visions while they’re meditating,” Alfaro says “The atmosphere we create can also put people to sleep and they can forget where they’re at sometimes.”

Alfaros sessions have even gained the attention of Forbes magazine. Something she never expected would happen on this journey.

“If you would have asked me four years ago that I would be sitting here doing this today, I would of said you’re crazy,” Alfaro said. “BUt I keep getting this divine nudge to keep going and keeping moving with this, so I’m just letting this journey unfold.”

Sound bath sessions with Alfaro are every Thursday at the Medicine Wheel of Wellness.

Sessions run for an hour beginning at 7 p.m.

You can reserve a spot on the Medicine Wheel of Wellness website.

