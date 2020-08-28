Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The annual Relay for Life event in Pocatello will look a little different in 2020.

The organizers of the event, Nicole Bush and Cassandra Samora, have planned a virtual event for this year’s festivities.

Upon arrival, participants will receive a packet that details how they can take part in the event.

“We hope to see as many people as possible, and then they are welcome to come stay at the complex, walk around and enjoy what’s left of summer. We will have a Luminaria ceremony as well, so that will be exciting as well,” Bush said.

In addition to the Luminaria ceremony, there will be a survivor and caregiver celebration and a give thanks ceremony.

Relay for Life hopes to real its goal of $75,000, with all donations going toward the American Cancer Society.

The event will take place August 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.