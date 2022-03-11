POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Another neon sign can now be seen lit up in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

The Relight the Night committee held an unveiling on Wednesday night of their 21st sign that has been restored in downtown.

The latest is an Eagles Aerie 119 sign that now sits on the NeighborWorks Pocatello building.

The Eagles Aerie 119 headquarters was located at the North Arthur Avenue location from 1915 until 1949. The sign was originally located at the current Liberty Hall Event Center from 1949 till 2011.

“Just the more I looked into this, the more we saw the connection between the Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter in Pocatello and this building,” NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist said.

Relight the Night Committee Chairman Randy Dixon says the history of the organization combined with the history of the building made the decision a no-brainer.

“The fact that this was originally an Eagles Lodge and that NeighborWorks actually calls this the Eagles building, there couldn’t be a more appropriate place for this sign to have gone back up and come back to life,” Dixon said.

Both Dahlquist and Dixon agree that projects like these help build bridge the gap between the past and the present.

“NeighborWorks Pocatello does want to preserve and sustain the housing and the community, and I think these things that go on with preservation of buildings and preservation of signs really go hand in hand,” Dahlquist said.

“As long as the neon signs that we have in Historic Downtown Pocatello keep on shining brightly every night, the history that surrounds them just can’t be forgotten,” Dixon said.

The post Relight the Night shines bright again in Historic Downtown Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.