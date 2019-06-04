Remains found in Florida identified as missing New York woman, police investigating possible homicide

Human remains found in Florida last week were identified Sunday as belonging to native New Yorker Jenna Jacobsen — and police say they’re treating her mysterious death as a homicide.

Jacobsen, 20, was last seen April 25 in the Lake Worth Beach area after coming to Florida to undergo substance abuse treatment at a facility in Broward County, her father Chris Jacobsen told WPTV on Monday.

He said the facility she was in shut down and Jacobsen disappeared while being transported to a new center.

“They made it as far as Lake Worth, there was an altercation, and she disappeared,” he told the local station.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy report identified human remains discovered on May 23 in Lantana as those of Jacobsen. It also revealed that she died of “undetermined means.”

On Sunday authorities said they were “investigating her death as a homicide.”

Jacobsen, originally from Long Island, N.Y., was reported missing by police on May 21, several weeks after she was last seen.

Court documents obtained by WPBF, stated she was spotted April 25 by deputies and was with a 26-year-old man in an alleyway which is known to police as a popular spot for drug addicts. The man had a warrant for arrest in New York and was taken into custody by police.