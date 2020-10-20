TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The remains of a missing Teton County resident have been positively identified following DNA testing.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the remains of John Michael Carroll, who’s been missing since November 14, 2005.

Carroll was reported missing by his roommate after not returning home for several days. Concern was also raised as Carroll’s personal belongings, including clothing items, wallet, identification and money were left at the home.

The Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of then Sheriff Kim Cooke, initiated searches near Carroll’s residence and also areas near Rexburg where Carroll would frequently ride his ATV.

Initial search efforts yielded no result in locating Carroll at that time.

Efforts resumed in 2010 when Sheriff’s deputies enlisted the assistance of K9 cadaver search teams to cover the area near Carroll’s residence.

Search efforts with K9 units occurred again in the spring of 2011 with no results, and the missing person case was placed in inactive status.

In June 2013, human remains were located by a cattle owner leasing property for his herd in a surrounding area.

Initial investigation efforts were inconclusive in determining the identity of the remains through anthropological experts at that time, and the remains stayed in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

In spring of 2020, Detective Sergeant Andrew Foster and Sergeant Kendall Bowser reopened the missing person case. after Foster and Chief Deputy Bridger Smith attended a training and took part in discussion over the use of genealogical DNA analysis similar to that which had been utilized to solve recent cases, including the 2017 Victor City Park Sexual Assault.

The sheriff’s office made efforts to identify the found remains using modern DNA analysis methods.

Detective Sergeant Foster made contact with Cyndi Hall, Quality Control Manager with Idaho State Police Forensic Services.

Under Hall’s guidance, contact was made with the FBI DNA Casework Unit.

Arrangements were made to ship the remains for analysis along with DNA samples from immediate family members of Carroll.

On October 16, 2020, ther sheriff’s office was notified that the remains were positively identified as those of John Michael Carroll.

Officials notified the deceased’s family Monday.

The investigation as to the cause of Carroll’s death remains active and ongoing.

Those with any information regarding the disappearance or death of John Michael Carroll are encouraged to contact 208-354-8783 to speak to Detective Sergeant Andrew Foster.