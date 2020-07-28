REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rexburg, Idaho may have been classified as the ‘Safest City in Idaho” in 2020 by Safewise, but that doesn’t mean it’s immune to criminal activity.

Rexburg Police Department Corporal Ryan Kamachi tells us because of its safe title, many people in the community have their guard down making it easier for criminals to target them.

“Criminals aren’t always just in our community they come from other communities. We do have criminals in our community that will take advantage of that, and the best way to really prevent yourself from being put in a situation where you aren’t losing valuables is to make sure that that you don’t provide that opportunity for them,” Kamachi said.

Kamachi tells us many neighbors tend to leave their garages open, doors and cars unlocked, and do other unsafe practices that lure criminals in.

“We do see as a Rexburg Police Department, we do see a lot of criminals traveling to Rexburg specifically because they know that our residents here are so comfortable with leaving doors unlocked and creating that opportunity for them to come and easily grab and steal things.”

Criminals tend to attack late at night during the warmer months, according to Kamachi, “Park in a well lit area, make sure their vehicles locked, and if you have an alarm system or surveillance in the area then advertised that.”

Another big way to keep your neighborhood safe is to pay attention to what goes on and report anything suspicious. Kamachi says neighbors educating neighbors is a helpful way to keep the neighborhood safe.

“Pay attention to your neighbor’s house as well. You know if you see that they have a door open, or you know that they always leave things unlocked, maybe talk with them and just say ‘hey just so you’re aware, you know these break ins are happening and this is the time of year,'” Kamachi said.