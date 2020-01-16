Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Removing snow is a pain, but it has to be done.

Snow is piling up in Idaho Falls, and a lot of public and residential sidewalks are going un-shoveled.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reminds property owners every second matter when responding to a fire and asks for your help to remove snow around fire hydrants.

Even Bonneville County inmates are chipping in to help shovel sidewalks as part of their work detail program.

“The biggest reason is to make sure access to the county buildings areas for people to get in and out of. We need to make sure those places are open for business. This is a group of people we can utilize their help and keep things up and running,” said, Sgt. Samuel Hulse, Captain of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

It is a property owner’s responsibility to clear the sidewalks on their property within 24 hours after a storm.

You are not allowed to move it into the street.