RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – We are learning more about those injured in Thursday’s school shooting at Rigby Middle School.

That’s where a sixth grade girl pulled a handgun out of her bag and began firing.

On Friday, a group of teenage boys and their mothers spoke about the shooting while practicing for a baseball game. One of the mothers gave us an update on the 11-year-old girl who was shot.

“She’s recovering,” Rigby Middle School parent Sarah Bennett said. “She was shot in the arm and broke her humorous. And they were concerned about her arm and if they would be able to save it, but it sounds like they have been able to, which is really great.”

We also talked to a student who was in the office at the time and heard the three shots.

“The girl she was running down one of the halls and turned the corner. And then then we heard a loud, like another loud bang. And then after that, they just put us in the room, so I couldn’t really see anything else,” Rigby Middle School student Tyce Talbot said.

Parents say the custodian, Jim Wilson, and teacher Krista Gneiting are heroes for bravely stopping the girl.

“But specifically the teacher and custodian from what I heard is this situation happened in the hallway and that custodian put himself in front so the bullets would not hit other children,” Rigby Middle School parent Britney Allen said.

The 8th grade math teacher who disarmed the shooter and held her down until police arrived released a statement on Facebook, thanking everyone for their support.

“My heart is touched by all the incredible outpouring of love I’ve received. Thank you,” she said. “I don’t want money, I just appreciate the incredible support of Rigby!!! I love my students so much! It is why I teach!! They make my heart happy every every day!!!! All of the staff at Rigby did their part and kept our wonderful children safe! Thank you! I love you all and we will get through this together.”

As the Rigby community continues to deal with the shock of this shooting, the Jefferson School District announced classes for the whole district will be canceled again on Monday with students returning on Tuesday.

Now concerned parents are wondering how to talk to their kids about the shooting.

We talked with an expert on how to do just that.

Counselors at American Health in Idaho Falls say how much you tell your child depends on their age.

They tell us kids younger than eight probably don’t need to know about it, unless it directly impacted them or a family member, but teens can have more in-depth conversations.

Experts also caution that shock could last a couple of days and some signs may not start until then.

“Anytime someone has traumatic things happen, I think it’s great to just be aware of isolating behaviors, certainly with children and teenagers, that also may look like anger and frustration, so the depressive symptoms are important to be aware of,” Karl Winegar said.

Winegar also says it’s just as important for adults to make sure they’re taking care of themselves.

He also encourages people to call their 24 hour crisis line, at 208-523-4357.

