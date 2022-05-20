POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rendezvous Center at Idaho State University will be rededicated in honor of Richard L. and Connie S. Bowen at a reception on Friday May 20 at 3 p.m. Anyone is invited to attend.

A brief program will take place on the east patio of the Rendezvous Center near Cadet Field.

Richard Bowen served as the president of Idaho State from 1985 to 2005, and Connie dedicated her time to cultivating community relationships and enhancing and celebrating long-standing campus traditions.

During their tenure at Idaho State, the Bowens brought several projects to completion, including the Stephens Performing Arts Center and Rendezvous Center.

The Bowens were awarded the Presidential Medallion during Idaho State University’s Homecoming in 2019, an award they originally created to honor others. Connie passed away in November 2021.

