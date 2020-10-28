DRIGGS, Idaho (PRESS RELEASE) – On October 19, Kristin Weston, principal of Rendezvous Upper Elementary School in Driggs, announced to her staff that they have the chance to participate in a pilot testing project in partnership with Teton Valley Health.

The project started Thursday, October 22, and every RUES staff member was presented the opportunity to opt in to be tested for coronavirus every week for the next 10 weeks. All testing is free of charge to the staff member.

Keith Gnagey, CEO of Teton Valley Health, and TSD 401 Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme selected Rendezvous for the pilot because of the size of its staff (33 individuals) and its proximity to the hospital – right across the street.

The testing is an inner-nose nasal swab, will take place in a private location on school grounds, and will be done by TVH personnel at a specific time only. Results will be available later that same day.

While the project will obviously help slow the spread of COVID-19 by identifying potential cases, it will also help establish a testing process and provide data and insight to Teton Valley Health.

The pilot project is intended to enable the hospital to eventually roll this kind of testing out to groups at other TSD 401 schools. The purpose is to offer another level of safety in helping ensure the health and safety of staff, students, and local families.

We will be speaking to Keith Gnagey and Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme to see how their first week is going.