IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has completed a year-long renovation of the Behavioral Health Center.

The remodel increases the number of inpatient acute-care beds by 39%. That increases bed availability from 28 to 37 adult care beds and adolescent program beds from 17 to 25.

According to EIRMC, the renovation will increase access to the facility and implement construction changes that improve safety and aesthetics.

The improvements will allow the Center to grow with the community and care for more patients in need of behavioral health care and keep them closer to home and their families.

The work included new doors and frames for patient rooms, safer and brighter LED lighting, renovation of all nurse stations, and the removal of alcoves in patient hallways to improve line of sight for caregivers.