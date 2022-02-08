BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The full Idaho House passed a bill Monday to change Idaho law and make it so local governments cannot set limits on rent, fees and deposits on private residential property.

The bill is in response to a Boise City ordinance that caps fees and deposits.

Supporters say the government should not be able to adjust fees or deposits that companies impose.

Critics of the bill say it could open the door for bad actors to take advantage and make a difficult renting economy even worse.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

The post Rental fees and deposit bill heads to the Senate appeared first on Local News 8.